HERE’s why Paresh Rawal didn't launch his son Aditya Rawal in the industry

Paresh Rawal spill the beans on why he didn’t launch son Aditya Rawal, says he ‘don’t have that kind of money’

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is known for entertaining the audience for years now. The versatile actor is now set to be seen in the comedy film 'Hungama 2' alongside Meezaan Jaffrey and . In a recent interview with a leading daily, Paresh Rawal disclosed the reasons on why he didn’t launch his son Aditya Rawal in the industry. Aditya Rawal recently made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Bamfaad’.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Paresh said that he doesn’t ‘have that kind of money’ to launch his son in the film industry. “I did not launch him as my son because I don’t have that kind of money. To launch my son, you require a big machinery,” said the actor. Paresh further added that he is proud that Aditya’s “work is fetching him work”, without his father’s recommendations. “Through his own effort, he got noticed. People loved his work in 'Bamfaad'. And now, he is working with Hansal Mehta. I mean, he is working with a director like him,” he added.

On being asked if Paresh gave his Aditya any lessons or teachings before his Bollywood debut, the ‘Hera Pheri’ actor informed that before his son became an actor, he was a writer. He went to NYU to study scriptwriting and playwriting. “In regards to acting, he trained in London International School of Performing Arts, London for 6-8 months,” the actor continued.

On the work front, Paresh Rawal will also feature in the Farhan Akhtar starter ‘Toofaan’ which will release on Amazon Prime on Friday (July 16).

Share your comment ×