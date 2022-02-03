Here’s why Rajkummar Rao asked Patralekhaa to apply sindoor on him during the wedding

After dating for 11 long years, actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in Chandigarh in November last year. The pictures from their wedding took the internet by storm. From varmala to phere, everything from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding was dreamy. The couple also shared a post on Instagram which read, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond (sic).”

While everything was perfect, one thing that caught everyone’s attention was during the wedding, Rajkummar asked Patralekhaa to put sindoor on his forehead and said, “Tum bhi laga do”, and she did. The video went viral on the internet and garnered praise from the netizens.

Recently, in an interview with India Today, Rajkummar Rao opened up about the same and said, "There was no thought I was like 'wo bhi laga sakti hai kyui nahi', she can also say, 'tum mere ho'. I don’t know the history or reason behind the sindoor and everything, I just thought she can also put why not."

In terms of work, Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in comedy-drama Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The movie’s trailer has already taken the internet by storm and fans can’t wait for it to release. Apart from Badhai Do with Bhumi Pednekar, the actor also has several projects lined up. He will also be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor.

