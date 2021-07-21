HERE’s why Rashmika Mandanna’s pet Aura ‘hates anyone’ coming close to her; Check out the PIC

Rashmika Mandanna often shares pictures and videos from her personal and professional life on Instagram. On Tuesday, Rashmika took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture with her dog Aura. In the picture, Rashmika is seen getting her hair and make-up done by a professional. She is inside the makeup room and Aura is sitting on her lap. As the makeup professional comes close to do some touch-ups, Aura seems to get protective of Rashmika and tries to bite the makeup brush.

The beautiful actress is often clicked by the members of the paparazzi out and about in the city of Mumbai with Aura.

Rashmika Mandanna started her career with Telugu films and rose to fame with successful films such as ‘Geetha Govindam’ which starred Vijay Deverakonda opposite her. She was also praised for her intensely dramatic performance in ‘Dear Comrade’. She is making her foray into the Hindi cinema with two announced films yet. Rashmika has wrapped up the shoot for ‘Goodbye’ where she is starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati. The film is directed by ‘Queen’ and ‘Super 30’ fame Vikas Bahl. Several fun images of the cast and crew were shared as they partied after their schedule wrap.

Take a look at the post:

Rashmika will also be starring alongside in the venture titled ‘Mission Majnu’. She was also seen in the widely loved teaser of Pushpa which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role. Rashmika will be playing a crucial role in the Sukumar directorial. The stunning South beauty forayed into the world of cinema merely 5 years ago with her debut Kannada film called ‘Kirik Party’, which was released in 2016.

