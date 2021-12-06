Here’s why Salman Khan will not attend Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding
According to a report in ETimes, Salman Khan is slated to perform at the Da-bangg tour in Riyadh from December 10. Owing to this, the actor and his bodyguard Shera will fly to Middle East and miss the wedding. “Salman will be in Riyadh on Wednesday so the question of him attending the wedding does not arise,” ETimes quoted a source close to the actor.
Meanwhile, tight security has been deployed at the wedding venue owing to the VVIP movements. To note, Salman's bodyguard Shera, who runs his own security company named Tiger Security, will be in charge of the security at the Six Senses Fort where the wedding is set to take place. Even, Barwara Police will deploy the security as several B-town celebrities and VIP movement will take place around the venue. Previously, the district administration had conducted a meeting to discuss law and order arrangements for the upcoming big fat wedding.
Katrina and Vicky are expected to exchange vows in a lavish ceremony on December 9th at Six Senses Resort, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding will be preceded by a Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony.