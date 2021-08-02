Here’s why Vaani Kapoor signed on for a ‘small but impactful role’ in Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom

Actress Vaani Kapoor is all set to be seen in co-starrer Bell Bottom. The film is set in the old times and stars Akshay in the lead. After a long wait, the film is all set to hit the screens this month and amid this, Vaani's fans are excited to see her share screen space with Akshay. The actress has now opened up about her role in Bell Bottom and even went on to reveal why she signed up for the film.

In a chat, Vaani shared that she feels very 'fortunate' to have gotten an opportunity to work with Akshay. She further added that even though she has a 'small' role in Bell Bottom, she hopes to leave an impact on the audience. Vaani said, "I’m deeply thankful for his trust and faith. I have a small but impactful role in BellBottom which I’m hoping will be loved by audiences and critics alike. I’m just thrilled that my journey in cinema so far has enabled me to be a part of the film and the fact that I could share screen space with Akshay sir, who is larger than life and such a great person, the decision was a no-brainer."

Vaani went on to reveal that her father Shiv Kapoor is a huge fan and hence, that also became one of the reasons to be a part of the film. The War actress said, "My dad is a huge fan of Akshay Kumar and he was ecstatic that I was getting the opportunity to work with him. It was also amazing to see my dad so happy that I would be working with this megastar whose work he has loved for so long. He was just over the moon when I broke the news to him." She concluded by calling Bell Bottom a memorable film for her as it was special for her for various reasons.

The film is now all set to release in theatres on August 19, 2021. The film also stars , Lara Dutta and is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari. It is produced by Pooja Entertainment. Besides this, Vaani also is a part of Shamshera with and Sanjay Dutt. She also will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

