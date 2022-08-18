Here’s why Vicky Kaushal felt cheated by Kiara Advani calling Sidharth Malhotra on Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan 7 has been getting its entertainment quotient higher with each passing episode. The latest episode was full of Punjabi tadka as we saw two Punjabi munda’s Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal spill a lot of beans about their personal and professional lives. Well, it goes without saying that Karan Johar would not let the episode go without asking Sid about his relationship with Kiara Advani. Although the two have not opened up publicly about their affair, but fans are sure that there is something more than friendship between them. But, there was a cute incident that happened during the quiz round, which definitely raised all the eyebrows.

As we all know that there is a round where Karan Johar asks his guests to call any of their celebrity friends and ask them to tell ‘Hey Karan it’s me’, along with what they are doing and where they are. Vicky Kaushal instantly called Kiara Advani and this left Karan laughing while Sidharth Malhotra was only struggling to get a proper network. It looks like Kiara could not bear the thought of her rumoured BF losing hence after speaking with the Sardar Udham actor, she herself called Sid. This got him smiling. Vicky called it cheating, but Sidharth in any way won a point for this. Isn’t it sweet of Kiara?

After the episode aired, netizens could not stop gushing over Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s cute relationship. Social media could not stop buzzing about it. One of the fans wrote, “Kiara is such a bubbly girl. The way KJo pushed her, she couldn't hide. Sid is very shy and he knows how to answer indirectly. So SidKiara's wedding is coming nachooo...God protect these two lomls. #KoffeeWithKaranS7 #SidKiara #SidharthShukla #KiaraAdvani.” Second fan wrote, “When ‘Teri meri gallan honge mashoor karna kabhi tu mujhe nazaron se dur’ GOT REAL. They are OFFICIAL NOW you’all Can’t wait for their wedding #SidKiara.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is currently basking in the success of the recently released movie JugJugg Jeeyo. She will next be seen in a Pan-India project with Ram Charan and in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.

On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen making an entry into Rohit Shetty’s cop universe along with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in Indian Police Force. Sidharth will also be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

