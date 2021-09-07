HERE’s why Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ got shelved: Report

Rumours mills recently started buzzing with the fact that Vicky Kaushal-led magnum opus ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ might get postponed or shelved entirely. According to a report in ETimes, producer Ronnie Screwvala said in a statement, “In the last draft of the script, the ambition of the movie and the budget did not match and the overall uncertainty fueled by COVID, did not help. So all of us – Aditya (Dhar), Vicky (Kaushal), and I – decided that we need to put this back for another six to nine months”.

Reportedly, Ronnie further said in the statement, “Sara (Ali Khan, the leading lady), also agreed. We will have to work more on the budget and circle back when things look better overall for the magnum opus which 'Ashwathama' is being planned as." As per the ETimes report, Aditya Dhar’s script developed to a massive scale and it crossed the budget mark of 200 crores. The film which was supposed to be shot on a green screen required a humongous add-on of VFX. What Ronnie wanted was something maximum to the tune of Rs 125 crore.

Considering that the fact that the movie business has been left in uncertainty due to the COVID and films not working in cinemas meanwhile theaters in Maharashtra are being shut, Ronnie reportedly felt that the recovery or earning from this project would not be certain even on an OTT platform. Reportedly, The Immortal Ashwatthama stands as a close chapter barring a massive turnaround for Vicky Kaushal who has been preparing hard in the gym to get in shape for the film.

