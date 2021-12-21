Here is where you can spot Vicky Kaushal’s name in Katrina Kaif’s Mehendi; Check out

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been taking social media by storm ever since they got married. Their wedding pictures made all the fans go gaga over them. They were so dreamy and both Vicky and Kat looked so much in love with each other. In fact, the stars surprise their fans with new pictures almost every other day. Recently, the Dhoom 3 actress took to her social media handle to share a picture of her Mehendi-laden hands. The moment she posted that picture, fans were eagerly hunting for Vicky’s name in the actress’ Mehendi.

Many of you could actually spot Vicky Kaushal’s name on Katrina Kaif’s Mehendi, but for those who could not, we will tell you the exact spot. Kat opted for a quirky way to hide her hubby’s name. Vicky’s name is written vertically on her ring finger. The actress shared the picture of her Mehendi-laden hands with a beach backdrop. This picture was proof that the newlyweds had flown to a beach location. Well, Pinkvilla exclusively told you that the couple went to the Maldives for their Honeymoon.

Check out the Mehendi and spot Vicky Kaushal’s name:

Meanwhile, reportedly, Vicky and Sara Ali Khan will be kicking off the shoot for their rom-com directed by Laxman Utekar in Indore. The URI star and the Coolie No 1 actress were spotted a couple of times together in the city ahead of his wedding with Katrina Kaif.

Apart from this, Vicky also has Govinda Mera Naam with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. The first looks of the film were launched a few weeks back. Besides this, he also will be seen in Sam Manekshaw. The film also will star Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The news of the leading ladies was revealed by Vicky in a post on Instagram. The film will be helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

