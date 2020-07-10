Here why Shahid Kapoor will need 2 weeks of cricket practice & prep before resuming Jersey shoot post Unlock

Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey. Post unlock, director Gowtham Tinnanuri spoke about resuming the shoot in a recent interview and revealed that Shahid might need to prepare physically before returning on set again.

Fans of have been extremely excited to see him don the cricketer’s avatar in the Hindi remake of Telugu hit film Jersey. While the shooting of the film was going on in March 2020, Shahid had returned to Mumbai post postponing the shoot back then due to the COVID 19 crisis and lockdown. Now, in the Unlock phase, as many filmmakers and actors are returning to work, Shahid too may be planning on resuming the shoot of his film that is scheduled to release next month. Now, in a recent chat, director of Jersey Gowtham Tinnanuri revealed why the actor will need to get back in the groove before resuming shoot.

In a chat with Times of India, Gowtham Tinnanuri said that during the unlock phase, only limited crew members will be allowed to be on the set. He mentioned that when the cap on the number of crew is removed, post this situation, they will need 4 weeks to take the film on floors. The Jersey director mentioned that Shahid too will need minimum 2 weeks of cricket practice before returning on set. But, he also mentioned that he wasn’t worried about that since Shahid was good at cricket.

Furthermore, Shahid’s fitness coach Rajiv Mehra also mentioned in the same chat that both Shahid and he want to avoid any kind of injury and hence, they both feel that 10 days are needed to practice before shoot. He said, “We have to ensure that he doesn’t sustain any injury while practising or shooting. We have to help his body adapt to a certain level of activity, build strength and brush up his cricket skills. It’s a very delicate situation to be in because now we will be working against a tight deadline.” The filmmaker Gowtham said, “As for Shahid, he would need at least two weeks of cricket practice before we begin the shoot to get back into the groove. He is a good cricketer, so we have less to worry on that front.”

Here is a glimpse of Shahid in his Jersey avatar:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Shahid has been spending time with his family in Mumbai and often shares adorable photos with wife Mira Rajput on social media. Recently, he celebrated his 5th wedding anniversary and showered love on Mira in a post. On the work front, Shahid will be seen in Jersey as the lead character along with dad Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The film is produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill. It is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

