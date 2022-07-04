Here's 5 things to know about Miss India 2022 winner Sini Shetty

Karnataka's Sini Shetty was crowned as Femina Miss India 2022 on July 03. The event was held at Jio Convention Center in Mumbai. As Shetty emerged as the winner, Rupal Shekhawat became runner-up and Shinata Chauhan was named second runner-up. For those unversed, Rupal represented Rajasthan while Shinata became the face of Uttar Pradesh. To note, the top 5 finalists were Sini Shetty, Rubal Shekhawat, Shinata Chauhan, Pragnya Ayyagari, and Gargee Nandy. They all were looking stunning on the night of the grand finale event.

The Grand Finale event was a starry night and was attended by Neha Dhupia, Kriti Sanon, Maniesh Paul, Rajkummar Rao, Dino Morea, Mithali Raj, Malaika Arora, and others. Kriti Sanon and Lauren Gottlieb gave stunning performances that made the event better. The other highlight of the event was the celebration of Neha Dhupia's 20 years of winning the prestigious Femina Miss India crown.

Femina Miss India 2021 Manasa Varanasi passed the crown to Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty at the prestigious event. As Sini Shetty named the new beauty queen, here are five things that you should know about her.

Here are 5 things to know more about Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty:

1. Sini Shetty is 21-year-old. She was born in Mumbai but hails from Karnataka.

2. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance.

3. Our Miss India 2022 is currently pursuing a professional course named Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

4. Sini started dancing at the age of four and finished her Arangetram and Bharatanatyam when she was fourteen.

5. Her close-knit family supported her in academic and creative endeavours.

