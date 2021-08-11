Here's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's advice on how to make it big in a man's world

Ever since won the title of Miss World in 1994, she has been bearing the tag of being one of the world’s most beautiful women. Amidst constant media glare, the actor has faced both appreciation and flak from fans and critics alike. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one celebrity who is known for voicing her opinions out in the open. Speaking of which, in a past interview with FilmFare, the actor advised women to not look through gender glass when it comes to making it big in a man’s world.

During the interaction, when asked how women can succeed in a patriarchal society, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stated, “by not looking at the world through the gender glass. It’s extremely important to be comfortable in your skin. Be your best friend. You need to be brutally honest with yourself. Have a deep sense of conviction whatever your choices. Believe in the strength of ‘no’ because ‘yes’ is just the easiest way around. It’s important to enjoy and cherish each moment of your journey. Be in the present, be in the now and experience it in its entirety. Don’t be in any mad rush because time is only flying by. And the pace that we’re living in today is only getting faster and faster”.

Talking about her professional front, Aishwarya on July 19, officially announced that her upcoming project, Ponniyin Selvan, will hit the silver screens next year. The upcoming historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s comeback in the film industry after almost four years. Reports claim that the actor is currently shooting a special song for the film in Hyderabad.

