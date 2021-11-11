Here's all we know about Zoya Akhtar's The Archies featuring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda

The excitement level of fans is always high whenever Zoya Akhtar announces a film. With a kitty full of hit films on her name, the director is that name who comes up with exciting concepts and stories to showcase on the silver screen. Well, we all have been fans of Shah Rukh Khan, the late Sridevi and Amitabh Bachchan in their times. Now imagine watching their next generation on the silver screen. Yes! You heard that right. If the rumour mills are to be believed, then Zoya is all set to launch SRK’s daughter Suhana, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s second daughter Khushi Kapoor and Big B’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. These 3 star kids made it to the headlines when there were reports that the Dil Dhadakne Do filmmaker is all set to make a film on the popular International comic book, Archie. Speculations came to reality when Zoya made an official announcement of the movie today. Although, she has not revealed the star cast yet the excitement has continued to grow.

Before Zoya Akhtar makes further announcements, we have listed below the list of things that we know about the film till now:

Suhana Khan’s debut

Shah Rukh Khan has always been vocal about how his daughter, Suhana wants to be an actor. We had exclusively told you that Zoya Akhtar has taken the responsibility to launch Suhana to show-biz with her upcoming directorial based on Archie comics. A source close to the development had revealed, “Zoya has been working on the Indian adaptation of the International comic book, Archie, for the digital giant, Netflix. It’s a teenage story and she has been on the lookout to get multiple young actors on board to play a bunch of friends. While casting is still underway, she has found one of her central characters in Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana. While Suhana has done a couple of short films before, Archie would mark her official foray into the world of show-biz. It's in the nascent stage at the moment, and the final paper work will be done once Suhana and her father, Shah Rukh Khan okay the bound script for launch.”

Agastya Nanda’s debut

Apart from Suhana Khan, Zoya is also launching Big B’s grandson Agastya Nanda . “Agastya has always been inclined towards acting and after completing the basic education, is all geared up to live his acting dream. Contrary to the conventional mode of entering the world of showbiz, Agastya will first appear in Zoya’s directorial for the digital world and then move onto the big screen spectacles,” revealed a source.

Khushi Kapoor’s debut

It is not hidden from anyone that like elder sister Janhvi Kapoor, even Khushi wants to become an actress. Reportedly, Zoya will launch Khushi too along with Suhana and Agastya. The star kid has been spotted several times outside Zoya Akhtar’s office along with Agastya and that is proof enough of her being cast in this film.

Roles

If reports are to be believed then Agastya Nanda would be playing the titular role of Archie in this film. While character sketches of Suhana and Khushi have been kept under wraps for now, there is a strong buzz about them playing Betty and Veronica respectively.

ALSO READ: The Archies: Zoya Akhtar shares cool comic strip as she announces coming of age musical drama with desi tadka