Here’s how Aamir Khan helped RJ Anmol impress Amrita Rao’s father before marriage

Amrita Rao was one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Her simplicity, her innocence, and her beauty managed to get her a lot of fans. The actress may be away from the limelight for several years now but that has not affected her fan following at all. She is now happily married to RJ Anmol, and they are proud parents of a baby boy. Both the stars have a YouTube page wherein they share fun videos and reveal a lot about their personal life. Talking about their personal life, RJ Anmol was recently a part of The Kapil Sharma Show along with other RJs. It was during this show that he revealed that Bollywood Actor Aamir Khan helped him win over his wife Amrita’s father and ask her hand in marriage.

Aamir Khan helped RJ Anmol to impress Amrita Rao’s father

On The Kapil Sharma Show, RJ Anmol spoke about a segment that he started on his radio show. Amrita Rao’s husband revealed that he had started screening retro films in theatres and Shammi Kapoor starrer Teesri Manzil was one of them. During this time Aamir Khan was keen on watching the film and he along with Anmol left together for the screening where the PK actor kept praising Anmol. He then requested the superstar to praise him in front of Amrita’s father as they were going to meet him at the screening. Aamir did exactly that and it helped Amrita’s father approve of him as a perfect match for his daughter.

Amrita Rao opens up about her wedding outfit

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol recently released a book wherein they mentioned a lot about their personal lives. In one of the chapters they spoke about their wedding and they unanimously decided to keep it low-key as compared to grand Bollywood weddings that we have seen. These two tied the knot at Iskcon temple in Katraj, Pune. In the book it is mentioned that they spent only Rs 1.50 lakh in total at their wedding including the venue cost, wedding dresses, travel, and other costs. In fact, the most surprising thing was that the actress only spent Rs 3000 on her wedding attire. In the book she mentioned that she was very clear and had also mentioned to her husband before their wedding that she wants to keep it really simple and not opt for any designer wear for her big day. She chose to wear simple traditional attire that cost her only Rs 3000. In fact, the wedding venue also charged them only Rs 11,000.

