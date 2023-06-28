Here’s how Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita and The Night Manager 2 team enjoyed rainy weather at Anil Kapoor’s house

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala are gearing up for the release of The Night Manager season 2, which will premiere on June 30. Ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated web series, the cast of The Night Manager 2 marked their presence at a press conference in Mumbai. Post that, Anil Kapoor also hosted the team of The Night Manager at his residence in Mumbai. The paparazzi spotted the team arriving at Anil Kapoor’s residence. Not just that, Anil Kapoor also shared some pictures of them enjoying the rainy weather at his residence!

The Night Manager 2 team enjoys the rainy weather at Anil Kapoor’s residence

On Wednesday evening, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share some stunning group pictures that show the team of The Night Manager 2 posing on the balcony of Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. Director Sandeep Modi, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tillotama Shome and Ravi Behl struck several happy poses on the balcony as they enjoyed the lovely weather. Aditya was seen in an all-black outfit, while Sobhita looked glamorous in a shimmery blue high-neck dress. Anil Kapoor is seen wearing a grey shirt with black pants, while Tillotama looks elegant in an off-white saree. Ravi Behl is seen posing next to Tillotama, and is seen in a black and beige shirt with jeans.

Sharing the pictures, Anil Kapoor wrote, “#TheNightManager2, never off duty!” Clearly, the entire team had a great time as they got together at Anil Kapoor’s residence. The weather was amazing, and on top of that, they were served some lip-smacking delicacies! Tillotama Shome commented on Anil Kapoor’s post, and commented, “Thank you for the delicious poha and bhel and nimbu paaani.” Check out the pictures below!

The first part of The Night Manager was a 4-episode series, which released in February 2023. It is a remake of the 2016 British series of the same name, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie. The Night Manager 2 will be an epic conclusion to the crime thriller series.

