When Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya's sweet voice became comfort at aunt's emotional Bidaai ceremony

Here's how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya's sweet voice became a 'comfort' for her aunt (Image: Monks In Happiness Instagram)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is always busy with her professional commitments, often takes time off her hectic schedule to attend family events. Speaking of which, one such event that the actor didn’t pass on was her cousin Shloka Shetty’s wedding ceremony. The former Miss World was spotted attending the wedding alongside husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. To note, their photos from the wedding that took place in the month of February 2021, also went viral on the internet. 

Fans of the diva were quite delighted to watch the Bachchan trio dolled up in their traditional best. Now, we have stumbled upon a sweet story from the day of the wedding that will surely melt your heart. One of the photographers of the event, recently took to social media to share a few exclusive glimpses of the Bidaai ceremony of Aishwarya’s cousin. While doing so, they revealed that when Shloka and her mother were sharing an emotional moment, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya’s voice comforted the mom-daughter duo. Apparently, Aaradhya in her sweet done asked her aunt to stop crying stating, “Aaradhya's sweet voice, "Don't cry, I'm there na!"

Take a look at it:

Talking about her professional front, Aishwarya on July 19, officially announced that her upcoming project, Ponniyin Selvan, will hit the silver screens next year. The upcoming historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s comeback in the film industry after almost four years. 

Apart from her, the multi-starrer flick features Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Rumour mills have it that the actor has already completed the Bangalore shooting schedule of Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. The former Miss World will be seen essaying the role of an antagonist in the film.

Comments
Anonymous : Absolutely loving ...movies or no movies but you are doing a lovely job raising your daughter. Both Abhishek & you are fab . Stay blessed ,a big fan.
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : To hell with all the trollers who troll you for holding your daughter, big deal my daughter is 13 years & I still hold for pictures that’s just motherly love which idiots won’t understand.
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Great job Ash , you definitely will install a lovely upbringing for your daughter just the way your parents raised you to be humble, grounded , soft spoken, intelligent inspire of being a miss world & achieving name & fame at the age of 21 years on your own.
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : How can someone call four year kid RUDE ?cheeee
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : i gave it to a thumbs up for raising a decent and grounded kid, sometimes it's worth the time she took a break to raise her kid ! we are already seeing how rude Taimur is acting towards his nannies and paparazzi's ! hoping Deepika would be a good mom like Aish
REPLY 4 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Kya tumhare ghar ke 4 saal ke bachche zid nhi karte
REPLY 4 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Ditto that
REPLY 0 2 hours ago

