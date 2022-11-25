Here's how Alia Bhatt celebrated 6 years of Dear Zindagi while enjoying her maternity

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been trending after they announced the name of their newborn daughter. The actress shared it on her social media handle. Well, the couple welcomed their little bundle of joy earlier this month and since then Alia has been enjoying her maternity break. She often treats fans with updates. And today was one of those days. She shared a picture from her balcony as she celebrate 6 years of her and Shah Rukh Khan's starrer Dear Zindagi.

6 years of Dear Zindagi:

The actress took to Instagram and shared a video of the beach with the dialogues of the memorable ‘samundar se kabaddi’ scene. Dear Zindagi is about mental health, insomnia, and depression. The story is about Kaira played by Alia, who is a cinematographer by profession and she struggles to keep a balance between her personal and professional life. She seeks the help of Jehangir, a psychologist played by Shah Rukh Khan. Dear Zindagi has been directed by Gauri Shinde and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma Productions, and Hope Productions.