Here's how Alia Bhatt celebrated 6 years of Dear Zindagi while enjoying her maternity
Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dear Zindagi was directed by Gauri Shinde and deal with mental health.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been trending after they announced the name of their newborn daughter. The actress shared it on her social media handle. Well, the couple welcomed their little bundle of joy earlier this month and since then Alia has been enjoying her maternity break. She often treats fans with updates. And today was one of those days. She shared a picture from her balcony as she celebrate 6 years of her and Shah Rukh Khan's starrer Dear Zindagi.
6 years of Dear Zindagi:
The actress took to Instagram and shared a video of the beach with the dialogues of the memorable ‘samundar se kabaddi’ scene. Dear Zindagi is about mental health, insomnia, and depression. The story is about Kaira played by Alia, who is a cinematographer by profession and she struggles to keep a balance between her personal and professional life. She seeks the help of Jehangir, a psychologist played by Shah Rukh Khan. Dear Zindagi has been directed by Gauri Shinde and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma Productions, and Hope Productions.
Take a look here:
Raha announcement:
Announcing her daughter’s name, the actress wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path. In Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, In Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”
Work front:
The actress will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. She is also making her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone, alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.
