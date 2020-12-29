Here's how Alia Bhatt reacted when being called Sara Ali Khan & Tara Sutaria's senior; WATCH

Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi, does not want to be called a senior actress. Check out the video below.

With some interesting and big-budget films in her kitty, has become one of the most sought-after stars in Bollywood. The gorgeous star, who made an impressive debut with Student of the Year, has been wooing the audience with her brilliant performances. Needless to say, she is ahead of her contemporary actresses. While she shares a good rapport with Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, the Raazi star does not want to be called senior to them.

Speaking of this, we got our hands on a throwback video wherein Alia is seen giving a sweet response to a reporter who asked her views on becoming a senior to Tara and Ananya. In the video, the Highway star can be heard saying. “I m not a senior. We don’t have that vibe. I don’t think Ananya and Sara are very much younger than me.” In the video, we can also see the diva blushing when quizzed about her father Mahesh Bhatt liking her relationship with . The 27-year-old actress was seen ignoring the question but her sweet reaction is simply unmissable.

Take a look at the video below:

On the professional front, Alia is currently shooting for the upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film, which is based on a chapter from S Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The Sadak 2 star also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and SS Rajamouli directorial RRR in the pipeline. Apart from this, the diva will also be seen in ’s Takht.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt and her best friend Akansha Ranjan spend 2020's last Monday unwinding together; See Photo

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×