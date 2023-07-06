Here's how Alia Bhatt wished Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh on his birthday

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The much-awaited film is helmed by Karan Johar and it also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. Ranveer and Alia have teamed up again after the massive success of Gully Boy. Today, Ranveer is celebrating his birthday and on this special occasion, Alia shared a still from their film to wish him.

Alia Bhatt's sweet birthday wish for Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with the birthday boy from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The duo cannot take their eyes off each other in the picture. Ranveer is seen sporting an all-black outfit while Alia is seen donning a gorgeous black and blue saree. Both of them look absolute stunners and magical together. Along with the picture, Alia penned a sweet note for Ranveer. Her note read, "Happy birthday to my Rocky!! Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter and lots of cake!!" She also used their song Tum Kya Mile in the backdrop. Have a look:

Earlier today, Karan Johar also showered love on Ranveer. He shared a bunch of unseen BTS pictures from the sets. In one of the pictures, Alia was seen turning into a photographer for Ranveer and Karan. Fans were all heart for the trio. KJo also wrote an adorable note that read, "It’s ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature…thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani…Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always."

Meanwhile, the audience is looking forward to watching Karan's film since he is returning to the director's chair after seven years. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released on July 28.

