Ananya Panday would go 'eww' to Chunky and Bhavana's old kissing pics; Don't miss Farah Khan's wish

Ananya Panday is one of the topmost actresses of our times now and she often makes it to the headlines either for her fashion game or for her films. But, today the ones grabbing all the limelight are her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey who are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. Wishes have been pouring in from every corner for the beautiful couple but what stole the limelight was a picture that Bhavana shared to wish her husband and moreover her caption that had Ananya and her sister Rysa’s mention in quite a funny way.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhavana Pandey shared a series of pictures with hubby Chunky Panday. In the first picture, we can see Bhavana kissing husband Chunky on his lips. In the next picture, both of them look so young as they are posing sitting on a rock and the next few pictures too are from their cute moments spent together. Bhavana in her caption wrote, “From across the equator.. from northern hemisphere to the Southern Hemisphere . Love you the most !!! Thank you for being my best friend husband dad and all the other roles you play. Happy Anniversary. @chunkypanday !!! We know who’s going to go ewwwwww @ananyapanday @rysapanday.”

Take a look:

Well, Ananya Panday too took to her Instagram stories to share one of the pictures of her mom and dad and wrote ‘24’ with a heart emoji.

Even Farah Khan took to her Instagram stories to share pictures with the couple and wish them on their special day. In the first picture, we can see Chunky and Bhavana posing with Farah and her three kids. On this picture Farah wrote, “See @chunkypanday if u had married me u would have had triplets. Happy Anniversary @bhavanapandey.”

The filmmaker shared yet another picture of her with Chunky and his family and wrote, “But ul did rather well with the 2 u have. Happy anniversary @bhavanapandey @chunkypanday.”

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday & Rysa are 'doppelganger sisters' as they flaunt their bond in these UNSEEN childhood PICS