Here's how Aryan Khan, lodged in Arthur Road jail, reacted on Bombay HC's decision on his bail: Report

In a positive update for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Bombay Hight Court had granted him bail in a drugs-on-cruise case on Thursday evening. Post the judge announced his verdict on Aryan's bail, there was cheer among fans of Shah Rukh who had been praying for the bail for a while. Now, as per a report of NDTV, the decision of Bombay High Court reportedly was conveyed to Aryan in Arthur Road Jail where he has been lodged since October 7. As soon as Aryan received the news of him being granted bail, Shah Rukh's son was happy, reported NDTV.

As per the report, the jail authorities told Aryan about the bail decision around 6 PM on Thursday and post it, he expressed his gratitude to the staff at Arthur Road Jail. Reportedly, Aryan went on to promise financial help to some prisoners' families who he got to know during his time in jail. Further, it was reported that Aryan also assured many of legal help post he was granted bail. To note, after hearing all sides this week, Bombay HC granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were arrested by NCB on October 2 from Cordelia Cruise in an alleged drug case.

Aryan was represented by Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi along with Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde in Bombay High Court. After the decision of Aryan's bail, Shah Rukh's photos with Maneshinde and the legal team went viral on social media. The superstar was seen smiling with the team of Lawyers after Aryan's bail. Later, SRK was seen arriving at Mannat amid a huge crowd of fans who had gathered to celebrate the big relief of Aryan's bail.

As per the latest update, Aryan's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde hopes that Aryan would be out of jail today by evening. Arbaaz Merchant's father Aslam Merchant also revealed that his son was happy after he informed him about the bail. He had visited Arthur Road Jail to meet his son on Friday morning.

