Here’s how Bipasha Basu wished her hubby Karan Singh Grover on their 7th wedding anniversary-VIDEO

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who fell in love on the sets of their 2015 film Alone, officially tied the knot on April 28, 2016. The couple had a three-day celebration, which kickstarted with a court marriage on April 28, followed by a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony on April 30. Bipasha and Karan have been going strong for 7 years, and they are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. Bipasha wished Karan Singh Grover on their special day with a sweet note and shared a throwback video of their court marriage.

Bipasha Basu wishes Karan Singh Grover on their 7th wedding anniversary

Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram to share a video from her and Karan’s court marriage. The couple looks incredibly happy, and Bipasha is also seen getting emotional on her wedding day. For her court marriage, Bipasha wore a pastel pink saree and accessorized with a layered necklace. Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover looked dapper in a white bandh gala. Sharing the video, Bipasha Basu wrote that she married her ‘soulmate’ 7 years ago and that it was the best thing that ever happened to her.

“This happened 7 years back The day we did our official signing to become Husband & Wife Best thing that happened to me … marrying my soulmate @iamksgofficial Love you forever and ever #monkeylove #7thweddinganniversary #soulmate #myheart #mylife,” wrote Bipasha. Deanne Pandey, Shamita Shetty, Nandita Mahtani, Arti Singh, and many others commented on Bipasha’s post and wished her and Karan a happy wedding anniversary. Check out the post below!

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their baby girl Devi, in November last year. Announcing her birth on social media, the couple wrote, “12.11.22 Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine.”

