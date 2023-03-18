Here's how Bomman and Bellie reacted when The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar

The Elephant Whisperers brought new pride to the nation as it became the first documentary to bag an Oscar award during the 95th Academy Awards. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the documentary was based on Bomman and Bellie, a couple who rescued an orphaned elephant named Raghu.

When the filmmaker of this documentary Kartiki Gonsalves screened the documentary, the couple Bomman and Bellie on whose life the documentary is based were rather taken aback as they were not expecting such a big surprise.

Talking to CNN, Bomman revealed that he and his wife went into a state of shock when the results were announced.

"It is a very proud moment for the forest department as well as the country. We were taken to a different place to watch the documentary and after watching it we also suggested some corrections and the documentary was only screened when those corrections were made. We are very happy", Bomman told CNN News 18.

He also stated that what was shown in the film was actually their daily life routine and nothing unique for them.

"We were felicitated by the Chief Minister. It was a surprise for us too that the documentary became so famous," he added.

Apart from The Elephant Whisperers, SS Rajamouli's directed film RRR's song Natu-Natu also won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category.

About the documentary

The Elephant Whisperers revolves around a couple- Bomman and Bellie who took the responsibility for an orphaned elephant called Raghu who was injured. Their purpose was to ensure that the baby elephants grow up into healthy elephants. The story is based on their bond with the elephant. The documentary was directed by Kartiki Gonsalves.

ALSO READ: Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga poses with her Oscar as she returns to India; See Pics