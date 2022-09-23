Here's how Chup actor Pooja Bhatt REACTED after watching Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra

While interacting with journalist Siddharth Kannan on his show, Pooja Bhatt expressed how she felt after watching the film. She said, “I saw Brahmastra on the first day, first show. The audience loved it. A lot of critics banned it. So, that is why I say that quit the absolutes.”

Pooja Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Chup starring actors Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol , who play key roles alongside her in the film. Directed by R Balki, the trailer of the film looks promising and is set to hit the theatres this Friday. For the unversed, Pooja is the sister of Alia Bhatt. Recently, she talked about how she felt after watching her film—Brahmastra.

She added, “We are always navigating today by yesterday’s road maps. With Chup, there is no reference point. There is zero reference point. That is what is magical about the film. You can hate it or love it.”

Pooja Bhatt also thanked director R Balki for appreciating her talent and bringing her back to the world of cinema. For the unversed, Pooja Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and his first wife Kiran Bhatt. After being married for almost 11 years, the couple decided to part ways and Mahesh married Soni Razdan. Mahesh and Soni have two daughters ---Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

About Brahmastra

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in titular roles. Along with them, actors namely, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna have played crucial roles in the film. The film had hit the theatres on September 9 and has earned over Rs 300 crores at a global level.

Also Read: Chup: Revenge of the Artist Review: Dulquer Salmaan is the star of this unique yet flawed story