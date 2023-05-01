Here's how Deepika Padukone felt right before going on Oscars stage to introduce RRR song; BTS Pics

Deepika Padukone, the celebrated Bollywood star has created a massive stir on the internet with her stunning debut at the Oscar awards. The Pathaan actress attended the Oscars 2023 event as one of the presenters, to the much excitement of her fans and Indian film fanatics. As always, Deepika Padukone looked simply gorgeous in her custom-made black Louis Vuitton gown, which she paired with signature diamond jewellery by Cartier. Well, not many know what went behind the scenes just before her stage entry. Recently, the actress took to her social media to share some BTS pictures from the big day.

Deepika Padukone shares BTS pics from Oscars 2020

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a series of pictures from behind the scenes of Oscars 2023. Along with the pictures she wrote, ‘And the rest is history…#oscars@theacademy.’ In the pictures, the actress was seen praying for RRR’s Naatu Nattu song’s win. Before going on the stage she looked quite nervous but later she handled it quite well. Her speech was widely appreciated by fans all over the country. As soon as Deepika shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Here's the post

Deepika Padukone's work front

Currently, Deepika is shooting for Fighter, the upcoming aerial action thriller which is helmed by the Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The movie will mark Deepika's first onscreen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. She is also set to make her Telugu debut with the sci-fi thriller Project K. She is sharing the screen with pan-Indian star Prabhas in the film, which is helmed by Mahanati fame director Nag Ashwin.

