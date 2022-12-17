Here’s how Deepika Padukone reacted when paparazzi said ‘Messi ke saath selfie lena’- VIDEO

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was spotted by the paparazzi in the wee hours of Saturday. She was clicked at the Mumbai airport as she made her way to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022 finale. The actress will unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the finals, and it is a rare honour for any Indian or International actor in the history of FIFA. Ranveer Singh was seen dropping his ladylove at the Mumbai airport, and as Deepika Padukone made her way to the entrance gate of the airport, she was seen interacting politely with the paparazzi. Deepika Padukone heads to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022 finale

Deepika Padukone was seen in a comfy yet chic airport outfit. She opted for a beige drawstring hooded windbreaker over a white top, and matching beige pants. The actress had sunglasses on, and as she made her way to the entrance gate, she flashed her million-dollar smile and interacted with the paparazzi. As the photographers told her they loved her in the recent songs, she smiled and thanked them politely. One of the camerapersons also asked her to click a selfie with football legend Messi. “Ma’am Messi ke saath ek photo leke daal do, hum bohot bade fan hai,” said the photographer, and in response, Deepika flashed a huge smile and said, “batati hu.” Take a look at the video below.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Hugo Lloris's France will be held on December 18 at Qatar’s Lusail Iconic Stadium. Deepika Padukone’s work front Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the film Gehraiyaan, will soon be seen on the big screen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film will release in theatres on January 25, 2023. She also has Fighter, the Hindi remake of The Intern and Project K in the pipeline.

