Here's how Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar broke news of their marriage to Honey Irani & Javed Akhtar

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will register their marriage on February 21. Now, with the celebrated couple’s special date fast approaching, the wedding bells are quite loud and love is in the air. Shibani and Farhan have been going steady for the last four years and fans absolutely can’t wait to see them get hitched. Now, Farhan’s mother Honey Irani talked about her son’s wedding in a recent interview.

In a chat with ETimes, Honey expressed that she is overjoyed. She said, "It's a joyous occasion and I am looking forward to it. In fact, everyone in the family is looking forward to it. We are very excited.” She also talked about the time when the gorgeous couple broke the big news to her and Javed She said, "They told us about it.” And added that they did so by inviting them for dinner. She also said that the whole affair happened a while back.

Honey also expressed that the most important thing for her and everyone else was that they are both very happy. “I just hope they have a wonderful life; it's really nice to see they are tying the knot now. They were very serious about each other. But frankly, today, couples take some time before making the decision on marriage. We respect that," she expressed. She went on to say that they are not the interfering types and that Shibani and Farhan are both mature. She concluded the topic by saying that they would have approved of whatever the couple wanted.

When asked about her daughter-in-law, Honey fondly said that Shibani is lovely, pleasant, and gorgeous and she is madly in love with Farhan and the same goes for Farhan. Finally, she said that she just hoped that they make and keep each other happy.

