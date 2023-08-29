Here's how Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol celebrated Raksha Bandhan with fans; Watch viral video

Gadar 2, featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has become a major success in the history of Indian cinema. This sequel to the popular 2001 movie, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is getting lots of love and positive feedback on social media from both fans and critics. People who love the film are still heading to theaters to enjoy the thrilling sequel, savoring the wonderful chemistry between Sunny and Ameesha as they come back as Tara Singh and Sakeena. Utkarsh Sharma has also joined the team, playing the role of their grown-up son Jeetey. Recently, fans of Sunny Deol tied him rakhis to celebrate the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Fans tie rakhis on Sunny Deol’s wrist to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Today, on August 29, the female fans of Sunny Deol tied rakhis on the wrist of the actor and the video of the same is doing rounds on social media. The incident took place when the actor surprised the fans during a screening of Gadar 2 at a theatre in Mumbai. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The Gadar 2 team brings fans a special Raksha Bandhan offer

By seeing the amazing response at the box office for Gadar 2, the makers of the film have a special surprise for the audience. Since the movie is all about family love and bonding, they're offering something special for Raksha Bandhan. On August 30th, if you buy 2 cinema tickets, you'll get 2 tickets for free. This deal is available from August 29th to September 3rd, 2023. With all the excitement around the film and this offer, Gadar 2 might even set new records in its third week.

Professional front of Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of his recent film Gadar 2, which was released in theaters on August 11, 2023. Moreover, Deol has several upcoming projects lined up. These include Baap, where he'll be seen alongside Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff. He's also a part of Apne 2 with his father Dharmendra, younger brother Bobby Deol, and his older son, Karan Deol.

