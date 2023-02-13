Here’s how Hrithik Roshan reacts after watching Saba Azad starrer Rocket Boys 2 trailer; Find out

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the coolest couples in Bollywood. These two never shy away from expressing their love for each other, be it on social media or in public. Whether it is walking hand in hand or supporting each other on social media, this couple always makes sure to be there for each other. Today, the trailer of Saba’s web show Rocket Boys 2 released. The first season of this show was a super hit and was loved by all the fans. It also stars Jim Sarb and Ishwak Singh in pivotal roles. Hrithik cheered for his girlfriend and we love the way he always supports her.

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle to share the trailer of Saba Azad starrer Rocket Boys. Sharing this trailer he wrote, 'Can’t wait’. Talking about the first season of Rocket Boys, the series spans eight episodes on the life of Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai released last week and has since captivated a large audience. The show was directed by Abhay Pannu, the show revolves around India's scientific journey, India's Independence and the lives of two men who shaped India. Nikhil Advani confirmed season 2 a long time back. He had revealed that they had shot both seasons together.

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Hrithik is currently busy shooting for Siddharth Anand's Fighter. He has collaborated with Deepika Padukone for the first time for India's first aerial action film. They recently shot the first schedule in Assam. The duo will start shooting for the second schedule after Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika and John Abraham releases. Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in January 2024. He also has Krrish 4 and War 2 in the pipeline.

Recently, in a fan interaction, Hrithik spoke about War 2. He said, "Aditya Chopra is extremely secretive; I think you should just take it from my expression (on what’s happening). I am not saying anything." Further speaking about Krrish 4, he said, "I think, we should all get together and send out a little prayer. Everything is set (about Krrish 4) but we are stuck on one little technicality. Hopefully, we will overcome that by year end. Krrish 4 is definitely in the pipeline and it will happen real soon."