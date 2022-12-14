Here's how Janhvi Kapoor reacted to being called an 'angel' by the paparazzi; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in the industry currently. On Monday night, the actress, who made her debut in Bollywood in Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film, Dhadak, with Ishaan Khatter, attended an award function in Mumbai. As always, Janhvi put her best fashion foot forward as she stunned in a yellow gown that featured halter neck detailing and flaunted her toned body. The actress also posed for the shutterbugs at the event, during which, she was called an 'angel' by the paparazzi.

Janhvi was posing with her award in her hand and smiling at the paparazzi and as she left, the actress asked the shutterbugs "Kya bula rahe hai aap log mujhe." To which, the paps said, "Angel." Later, Janhvi had a sweet smile as she exited the venue. Reacting to the video, fans showered love on her in the comments section. A user said: "this fit looks so good on her!" While another user said: "She looks hella good." Another fan commented: "Indeed. She’s an angel."

Celebrities at award function

The awards were also attended by Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Varma, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, among others.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Mathukutty Xavier's thriller film, Mili. It is a remake of his own 2019 Malayalam-language film Helen. The film also starred Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, the Ghost Stories actress will feature next in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in the lead. This marks the duo's first on-screen collaboration together. The film is being directed by Dangal and Chhichhore's Nitesh Tiwari. Next, Janhvi will also reunite again with her Roohi actor Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs Mahi, produced by Karan Johar, and directed by Sharan Sharma.