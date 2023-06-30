Here’s how Kareena Kapoor celebrates 23 years of ‘being born in front of the camera’; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the finest actresses we have in our Hindi film industry. Over her career spanning almost 2 decades, she has given us some of the best films and has time and again proved that she is a versatile actress and the queen of style and sass. Well, 23 years ago, today, she made her big Bollywood debut with Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan and since that day there is no looking back for her. The actress has completed 23 years in the industry today and it is indeed very hard to believe. Check out the picture that she posted to celebrate this day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates 23 years in Bollywood today

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her from the sets of one of her projects today. In the picture, we can see the actress standing right behind the clapboard with only her eyes visible in the frame. She can be seen sporting a no-makeup look with her intense eyes staring right into the camera. She has tied her hair in a bun and looks all ready for her shot. Sharing this picture, Bebo wrote, “23 years of being born in front of the camera today…And Hell ya another 23 to go…”

Check it out:

Earlier today she also took to her Instagram stories to share a poster of her debut film Refugee. The poster also features Abhishek Bachchan. Kareena Kapoor shared it with a heart emoji. This film was directed by JP Dutta.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is currently busy shooting for The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh in an important role. Apart from this, she has Hansal Mehta's untitled next and Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Alhawat in the pipeline.

