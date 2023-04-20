Here’s how Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor wished their mom Babita on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor share a great bond with their mother Babita Kapoor. As Babita is celebrating her 76th birthday today, Bebo and Lolo shared the loveliest posts for their mom on Instagram. While Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a monochromatic candid picture of Babita Kapoor with Kareena’s younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, Karisma took to her Instagram to drop a major throwback picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post on mom Babita’s 76th birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a black-and-white picture on her Instagram account that shows Babita Kapoor sitting next to Jeh Ali Khan. She is all smiles in the picture, with one arm around her grandson Jeh. She is seen wearing a top with polka dot print, while Jeh looks cute as a button in a printed t-shirt. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote in the caption, “My MA… My first home…My forever home…Happy Birthday to the most beautiful person I have ever known…” Kareena’s BFF Malaika Arora commented on the post and wrote, “Happy birthday aunty bebo jeh baba is you,” while Bebo’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, “Happy bday Aunty.” Amrita Arora, Saba Pataudi and others also wished Babita a happy birthday. Check out her post below.

Karisma Kapoor shares major throwback picture on mom Babita’s birthday

Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture that shows Babita holding little Karisma in her arms. Babita Kapoor looks lovely in an off-shoulder printed dress, accessorized with golden circular earrings. Meanwhile, little Karisma looks oh-so-adorable in a pink ruffled frock with white sandals. “To the OG Sunita: Happy Birthday To You Love you Mama #bestmama #happybirthday,” wrote Karisma Kapoor. For the unversed, Babita played the role of Sunita in the 1967 film Farz, the soundtrack of which included the song ‘Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye - Happy Birthday To You’. Check out Karisma’s post below.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Randhir Kapoor and Babita move in together; Here's what Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor think about it