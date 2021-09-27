Here's how Kareena Kapoor Khan declared her love for Diljit Dosanjh's song 'Black & White'

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh share a great bond of friendship. Diljit has often expressed his admiration for Kareena several times in the past and has been fanboying over the actress for a while. He even created a special track a while back that mentioned Kareena in the lyrics. And now, it seems that the actress is in love with the latest song by Diljit from his new album, Moonchild Era. Kareena recently took to her social media handle to express her admiration for it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a video of two girls dancing to Diljit's new song 'Black & White' as she praised the singer and his music. She also lauded the girls and their moves on the newly released song. Sharing the video on her story, Kareena wrote, "Love the song @diljitdosanjh & love the moves @shivanibhagwan @chayakumar." As soon as Kareena shared the special post, Diljit reacted to it. He reposted it on his Instagram story with a smiley face and folded hands.

Take a look:

Earlier, , in a live Instagram session revealed that his favourite song is Diljit Dosanjh's Lover. Deepika also shared the same in an 'Ask Me' session. She too had revealed that Diljit's song Lover from his new album is her current favourite and she's listening to it on a loop.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Diljit have shared screen space in two films Udta Punjab and Good Newwz. The two share great bonding off the screen as well. Diljit's song Kylie Kareena also left the actress highly impressed. The two also shot for a magazine cover together a while back.

Talking about work, Kareena will be seen next in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The new release date was announced on Sunday. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will now release on Valentine's Day 2022. On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh's new film Honsla Rakh will hit the screens on October 15, 2021.

