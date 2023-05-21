Here’s how Kareena Kapoor spent her Saturday night with BFF Amrita Arora; PIC

Kareena Kapoor loves spending time with her girl gang and she is often spotted with them. It's no secret sister duo Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are her best friends and the three love spending quality time together. Kareena's sister Karisma is also often spotted in the gang. From having pyjama parties at home to hosting some of the grandest nights, the girl gang make sure to make every event the talk of the town. Last night, Kareena gave a glimpse of her Saturday night spent in the company of her girls.

Kareena Kapoor's Saturday night

Taking to social media, Kareena uploaded a selfie with Amrita Arora where the two are seen pouting. Uploading the selfie, Kareena wrote in the caption, "Nothing like a Saturday night with your BFF." Amrita reposted the selfie and wrote, "I love you." It seems Kareena hosted a house party as Malaika Arora was also spotted arriving at Kareena's residence. The actress chose an all-black look in black trousers, heels, and a blazer with a bralette underneath. Later in the night, she also uploaded a photo showing a corner decorated with plants and candles at Kareena's house and wrote, "Corners."

Take a look at Kareena and Amrita's selfie here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

On the work front, last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with actor Aamir Khan. At present, she has started shooting for her upcoming film The Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. Recently, Kareena shared a selfie when she was heading home at 6 a.m. after pack-up. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Kareena will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X which stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Apart from this, she has Hansal Mehta’s untitled film for which she was shooting in the UK last year.

