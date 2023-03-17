Here's how Kareena Kapoor teaches her boys to respect women, Read to know more

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a brilliant actress and we all know that but there is something else that she does effortlessly and fans are loving it and that is hosting her chat show What Women Want. After three successful seasons, the chat show is renewed for the fourth one and the shooting has already begun. We saw a couple of guests who had come to shoot their episodes and that also included Ranbir Kapoor. Well, to promote the show, Bebo sat to chat with Film Companion, and there she opened up about how she wants to raise both her kids.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on how she wants to raise her kids

Talking about parenting advice she keeps getting from everywhere, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that there is a lot of pressure and ‘muft ka gyaan’ on how she should be raising her boys Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan and that her parenting should be like this. She further added that she does not listen to them and that there is no blueprint plan or a list of things to follow. The only thing she tells Saif Ali Khan is that she wants her boys to be kind since it is the most beautiful thing a man can have. Bebo reveals that she always tells Taimur that if one deals with any situation with kindness then they will be a winner. Kareena concluded by saying, “Most importantly he is growing up watching his mother go to work. My son isn't well today while I am here, he was upset that I left him but he will remember the time when I said to him that il come back soon. Hopefully, he will appreciate that and it will stay with him and he will respect women a lot more because me and Saif both are working.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena Kapoor has Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew which also stars Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, she has Hansal Mehta’s thriller film and Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller film which will star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

