Here's how Kareena Kapoor wished Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim on his birthday

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh turned 22 today. He is known to share a close relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. They are often snapped together at family get-togethers and events along with Sara Ali Khan. On Ibrahim’s 22nd birthday, Kareena posted a photo of Ibrahim posing with his father, Saif, and brothers, Jehangir and Taimur. His aunts Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan also shared their love for him on social media.

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for Ibrahim

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena uploaded a photo where Saif is seen smiling for the camera with Ibrahim. Taimu and Jehangir are also in the picture. Captioning the photo, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the sweetest and most handsome boy.” She also attached a blue heart sticker to the photo written ‘love you’ and a birthday crown on Ibrahim's head.

Take a look at the adorable post here:

Last year, Kareena uploaded a throwback photo of little Ibrahim posing with his dad, Saif Ali Khan. Fans enjoy the relationship that Kareena shares with Saif’s kids, and she has always stated that they are like a family. The bonding with them comes naturally.

The photo that Kareena shared was originally uploaded by Saba Ali Khan on her Instagram account. She shared the photo from Saif’s birthday celebrations. She had captioned the photo, “THE Boyz! Found one more pic..had to share! #birthday #moments #tbt Can't miss iggy’s protective gesture towards his two brothers....Mahsha'Allah.” For the unversed, Ibrahim is lovingly called ‘Iggy Potter’ by her family and friends.

Soha Ali Khan’s wish for Ibrahim

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram story to share a cute picture of her daughter Inaaya feeding Ibrahim and added the happy birthday sticker. She also uploaded a photo of herself posing with the two with the caption, “Hope you can stop to smell the roses on your birthday, @______iak______ #happybirthday iggy!”



Saba Ali Khan also posted an Instagram story of a young Ibrahim looking dapper in a black suit with the caption, “My handsome nephew! Happy Birthday. I love you! You’re a real gentleman and I‘m so proud, keep shining!” Next, she also added a video compiling Ibrahim’s childhood photos and his transition to adulthood.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan on her friendships with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Radhika Madan: ‘I met them on my own’