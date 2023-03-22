Here’s how Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reacted to paps saying ‘subah 4 baje se ruke hai’; WATCH

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals and often steal the show with their mushy pictures. Despite their busy schedules, the lovebirds make sure to take timely vacations to spend quality time with each other. Well, last night, these two stars were snapped at Mumbai airport as they were leaving for a vacation. They were seen making an entry into the airport, and looked simply stylish in casual outfits. But what caught everyone’s attention was their reaction to paps who said they were waiting to click their picture from 4 AM in the morning.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s reaction to paps

It goes without a doubt that paparazzi never want to miss a chance to click Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal whenever they step out of their house. Last night was their chance to click the couple and they seemed to be waiting for them for quite some time. The moment the lovebirds arrived at the airport, the paps surrounded them and asked them to pose for the pictures. Both the actors kept walking towards the security check-in gate and nodded on the paps request to click them. When one of the paparazzi said, “subah 4 baje se ruke hai”, to this the Tiger 3 star turned around and showed four fingers, gestured why they were at the airport so early, and pointed towards her watch. Vicky also smiled at the paparazzi. The duo later waved and posed for the paparazzi before entering the terminal building.

Check out the video:

Katrina Kaif's work front

Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The film will release on Diwali 2023. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

