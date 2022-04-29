Here's how Katrina Kaif wished her Phone Bhoot co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi on his birthday

Katrina Kaif has wished Siddhant Chaturvedi on his birthday. The actress took to her Instagram space and wished her Phone Bhoot co-star on his special day. A few hours back, Katrina shared a picture of the Gully Boy actor on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy happy happiest birthday @siddhantchaturvedi”. She also added a gif that read ‘Happy Birthday’.

Last month, Siddhant joined Pinkvilla for a chat and talked about his experience of working with Katrina Kaif in the horror-comedy. He said, “It was fun, she's a bro! She gets all the jokes and humour. She is very chilled. And got to learn a lot from her. Had a very good experience."

Starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant and Ishaan Khatter, Phone Bhoot is already done filming and Siddhant promises it will be a laughter riot. Dishing out details, he told us, "It is a full-time entertainer. Agar jitna rulaya hai Gehraiyaan mai, utna hasayenge unchaiyon mai (As much as we've made you cry in Gehraiyaan, will make you laugh that much more in the next film). Your stomach will be aching…it is that funny. That's something I'm looking forward to because it's light and need of the hour. After Gehraiyaan, which was intense and dark, this (Phone Bhoot) will be light-hearted and funny."

Check out Katrina Kaif’s birthday wish for Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, Katrina also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee La Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Coming to Siddhant, the actor is currently filming for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. The film is being directed by Arjun Varain Singh.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal is all hearts for Katrina Kaif’s recent throwback pic; Karisma Kapoor & Shweta Bachchan react