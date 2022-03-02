Here's how Mrunal Thakur, Ishaan Khatter's Pippa team celebrated director Raja Krishna Menon's birthday on set

Shooting a film is a journey in itself. As you shoot day and night to turn the filmmakers’ vision into reality, the cast and crew become one family and the set becomes a home. Thus, it is only fair that the special days are celebrated with this family as well. Recently, the sets of Pippa witnessed such a moment. Pippa is an upcoming war movie that stars Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur as the protagonists. On Tuesday, the entire team of Pippa heartily celebrated the film’s director, or as they called him, the commander-in-chief Raja Krishna Menon’s birthday.

The celebration pictures were shared by the official account of the production house Roy Kapur Films. In the pictures, all the crew members could be seen gathered around director Raja Krishna Menon as he stood in front of his double-decker cake. In the backdrop, we could see Pippa’s film setup such as a war tank. One of the pictures was a close-up of Raja and Ishaan. The two could be seen having a gala time together. Overall, it seemed the whole team had quite the birthday party together. While we couldn’t spot Mrunal, she shared the post on her Instagram and wished the director.

Check the pics here:

Pippa is based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta’s book titled The Burning Chaffees. In an interview, talking about her experience of shooting for Pippa, Mrunal Thakur said, "Pippa has shown me such a great time and enriched me as an actor. I thoroughly enjoyed reading about the era as part of my prep. It is an honour to be part of a film that depicts an Indian victory by making it personal.”

Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, Pippa also features Soni Razdan.

