Here’s how new mom Alia Bhatt is spending her ‘Sunday mornings’; Deepika Padukone REACTS

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses we have in Bollywood. Currently, the actress is enjoying the role of a new mom after she welcomed a baby girl on November 6, 2022, with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor. They named her Raha. Ever since Alia has been enjoying her maternity break and the actress often treats fans with a glimpse on her social media handle. Just a while back, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her Instagram handle and shared new selfies.

In her caption, the actress wrote: "sunday mornings are for finding some great light & aimlessly conducting a photoshoot in my bathroom. happy sunday." Alia can be seen wearing a lobster-printed night suit and she clicked pictures from her bathroom. The actress kept her hair tied in a pony and opted for no makeup. Soon after, fans took to the comments section and dropped heart emojis. A fan called her the "prettiest mama ever." Alia's mom Soni Razdan, Deepika Padukone , and many others also reacted to the photos.

Alia Bhatt's first project with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia was last seen in the recently released film, Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva with Ranbir Kapoor and it garnered massive responses from the audience. The film was released on September 9, 2022, and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Shah Rukh Khan. After storming the box office, the film was recently released on OTT.

Alia Bhatt's work front

On the work front, Alia has director Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. She is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. Apart from this, Alia also has Farhan Akhtar's road trip film Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead.