Here's how Priyanka Chopra is keeping herself cool in hot London summers; See PHOTO

has been London for almost 10 months now and the actress is currently shooting for Citadel opposite Richard Madden. Prior to this, Priyanka was shooting for Text For You. The actress has made London her second home and often shares snaps from her heavenly abode. When Priyanka is not busy shooting or working on a new project, the actress goes out and about in London.

On Thursday, Priyanka took to the gram to reveal how she is beating the London summer heat. The UK city is currently experiencing its summer season and while citizens make the most of it, Priyanka also wasn't behind. Sharing a photo on her Instagram, Priyanka can be seen lounging in a park like area. She can be seen sipping on her fruity drink in her personalised cup.

Priyanka's multi-coloured straw, the bikes parked in the distance and the cushions laid down on the grass were all signs of a great picnic for the actress. Sharing the photo, Priyanka captioned it, "Hot Summer… cold sips." Check out Priyanka's post below:

Just a day ago, Priyanka had revealed that she reunited with her husband Nick Jonas who flew down from Los Angeles to London. While sharing an adorable picture, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "he’s home," before adding a red heart emoji to express her love for Nick Jonas.