Here’s how Priyanka Chopra made Alia Bhatt feel at ease during her first MET Gala

Alia Bhatt recently made India proud with her debut walk at MET Gala 2023. She looked gorgeous in her white flowy Prabal Gurung gown full of white pearls. The actress looked straight out of a fairytale and fans cannot stop gushing over her look even today. Now that she is back in Mumbai, the official YouTube channel of Vogue released a video of the actress and showcased her behind-the-scenes journey in 8 minutes. From her first reaction to seeing the dress, wearing it for the first time to finally walking the red carpet, this video has it all. It was in this video that the Dear Zindagi star spoke about how her friend from Bollywood and global icon Priyanka Chopra made her feel at ease.

Priyanka Chopra made Alia Bhatt feel at ease during MET Gala 2023

While getting ready for her debut walk at MET Gala 2023, Alia Bhatt revealed that she was having a chat with Priyanka Chopra. As we all know, the Desi Girl too attended the MET Gala along with her hubby Nick Jonas. Alia said that the Citadel star assured her that she would be there for her once she was inside the museum for the big night. Alia laughed and said, “Priyanka and I were talking about it yesterday and she’s like ‘you get in, and you find us’. I’m like ‘definitely because you are going to take me to the bathroom because I’m not gonna be able to go by myself’.”

Alia Bhatt talks about staying away from daughter Raha during MET Gala 2023

In the video, Alia also spoke about how this has been the longest that she was away from her daughter Raha. She said, “So this is the longest I have been away from my daughter, Raha. And she is almost 6 months now and I have only been away from her for like 24 hours before this, like for one day and now it's almost going to be like 4 days. I get a couple of seconds to video call her as soon as I wake up.”