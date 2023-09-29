Here’s how Priyanka Chopra wished her daughter Malti Marie’s ‘favorite uncle’ Franklin Jonas on his birthday

Priyanka Chopra shares a great bond with her hubby Nick Jonas’ family- including his parents Denise and Kevin Sr, and brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Franklin Jonas. On September 28th, Nick’s younger brother Franklin turned a year older. Wishes poured in for Franklin on social media. Priyanka Chopra also penned a special wish for her brother-in-law on Instagram. She called him her daughter Malti Marie’s ‘favorite’ uncle!

Priyanka Chopra wishes her brother-in-law Franklin Jonas

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a lovely picture of Franklin Jonas. She wished Malti’s favorite uncle and expressed her love for him. “Happy Birthday! To our favorite uncle...we love you! Have the best day ever! (heart emojis),” she wrote. Franklin re-shared PeeCee’s story, and wrote, “Love you sis.”

Check out her Instagram story below!

Joe Jonas wished Franklin to share a throwback picture with him. He wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the coolest people I know @franklinjonas.” Re-sharing the story, Franklin wrote, “I wouldn't know how to be cool if I didn't have you to look up to.” Kevin Jonas also shared a selfie with his younger brother Franklin, and wrote, “Kevin Jonas Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend… @franklinjonas!” Franklin commented, “Legend!!!! Thank you so much bro.”

Priyanka Chopra shares a great camaraderie with her brother-in-law Franklin. A few weeks ago, a video of PeeCee lovingly hugging Franklin at the Jonas Brothers’ concert surfaced on Instagram. “Just love the way she love his family and the way the family love her,” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “Love Franklin and Pri’s friendship!” In case you missed it, check it out below.

Priyanka and her daughter Malti also visited the farm a few days ago, with Franklin Jonas. Sharing glimpses of the farm life, Priyanka wrote, “Farm life with our favorite uncle @franklinjonas at the lovely @kfar_saba_urban_farm So quaint and fun. Thank you miss Limore. #goat .”

