Here’s how R Madhavan and Dia Mirza would look like if Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was made in 2023; PIC

The 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was a big hit at that time. The Dia Mirza, R Madhavan, and Saif Ali Khan starrer paved a special place in the hearts of the fans. Be it the songs or the storyline, all of it is etched in our minds. The on-screen jodi of Maddy and Reena will always remain one of our favorites and it would be a visual treat for everyone to see them coming together yet again. Well, for now, that is not happening, but we have got our hands on a picture from the backstage of the recently held award ceremony and we bet it will get you nostalgic.

R Madhavan and Dia Mirza pose together

In the picture that has been shared by Tejinder Singh on his official Instagram handle, we can see R Madhavan and Dia Mirza posing for the camera. It is a black and white picture of the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Jodi smiling brightly for the camera. Dia looks radiant in a gown and holds Madhavan close to her who too looks dapper in a suit. It appears as if they have not aged at all and we are sure fans wouldn’t mind a sequel to the 2001 classic film.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza, these days is enjoying her motherhood phase to the fullest. She is making sure to spend quality time with her little bundle of joy. From taking trips with her son Avyaan to sharing glimpses of his activities, Dia is making sure to keep her fans engaged. Recently, she celebrated her son’s 2nd birthday in a grand manner. It was a fun jungle-themed birthday and the pictures from the bash are definitely cute.

Talking about R Madhavan, it was earlier announced that he will soon be collaborating with Ajay Devgn in an upcoming supernatural thriller directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced under the banner of Panorama Studios and Ajay Devgn Films.

