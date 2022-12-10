Here’s how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt plan to divide Raha’s parenting duties; Find out

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently completed a month of parenthood and we bet they are currently on cloud nine. These two stars welcomed their first child on November 6 and since then fans have been eagerly waiting to see the face of baby Kapoor. Recently, the family named their daughter Raha and the name grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Well, Ranbir attended the Red Sea International Film Festival recently which is currently going on in Jeddah. While interacting with Brut, the actor spoke a lot about his newborn child, his life after becoming a father, and his future plans.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are both successful actors and we are sure that it would be difficult for them to juggle between work and parent duties. When Ranbir was asked about the same, he instantly spoke about dividing parent duties with his better half. The Shamshera actor quipped that he does not work a lot. It is only about 180-200 days in a year that he is working. He also added that Alia on the other hand does a lot more work and is way more busier but he knows that they will balance it out. “Maybe I'll take a break when she's working, or she can, when I am out for work,” reveals the actor.

Ranbir Kapoor and his life on the personal and professional front

2022 has been a special year for Ranbir Kapoor fans. In April this year, he tied the knot with his lady love Alia Bhatt. The couple became parents of a baby girl in November this year.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in the film Animal alongside actor Rashmika Mandanna. Later, he will be seen in an as-yet-untitled film alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Clearly, he has a busy schedule lined up ahead.

Alia Bhatt, who is currently enjoying her maternity break will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. She also has her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot, The Heart Of Stone.