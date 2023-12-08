Here's how Ranbir Kapoor got his pot-belly in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal; watch VIRAL video

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's recent movie Animal is getting a lot of attention, both positive and negative, from the audience. People who've seen the film are praising Ranbir Kapoor for his outstanding performance as a ruthless businessman, a role he's never played before. To truly become his character, Ranbir not only worked hard in the gym to get a sculpted chest and six-pack abs but also used prosthetics to show his character aging and having a pot-bellied appearance, as revealed in a viral video on social media.

About Ranbir Kapoor’s pot-belly in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor is shown wearing a prosthetic pot-belly to give his stomach a fuller appearance. He uses a silicon bodysuit to achieve the look he wants. After the video circulated on social media, some of the actor's fans commended him for his dedication and effort in the film, while others raised questions about why he didn't gain weight naturally instead of using prosthetics.

TAKE A LOOK:

Bobby Deol talks about the popular fight scene with Ranbir Kapoor

Additionally, discussing the well-known fight scene between the two characters in Animal, where they participate in intense violence, the actor revealed that they practiced in Mumbai for 7–8 days before heading to England. “We had to rehearse a lot because it had to look very natural. When there’s a fight scene, there are objects around you that you can use to hit each other. Here, there was nothing apart from raw power.”

Advertisement

The actor from Race 3 added that even though the weather was cold and executing action scenes was challenging, they still had a great time. Even while shooting, everybody in the unit said that they didn’t know who to root for. I’m glad that something good came out of the tough situation,” he was quoted as sharing.

Bobby Deol also mentioned that filming this specific segment made him appreciate Ranbir even more, and their genuine chemistry elevated the excitement to a higher level.

About the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Animal

Animal is an engaging crime thriller that stars talented actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie explores a story filled with violence and conflicts, likely arising from a troubled father-son relationship.

In the movie Animal, Ranbir Kapoor plays a significant role that highlights the intricate relationship between a father and a son. Anil Kapoor, a seasoned actor, portrays the character Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the story. Rashmika Mandanna plays a crucial female role as Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol expresses gratitude for love given to him, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra; says 'God has been kind'