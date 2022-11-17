Here's how Ranbir Kapoor takes part in Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's 'gossip session'

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is currently enjoying the praise and appreciation coming her way for her performance in Monica O My Darling. The Vasan Bala directorial was released on November 11 and it also stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte. Recently, during an interview, Akansha spilled interesting details about her BFF and new mommy in town Alia Bhatt. The duo shares a close bond since their childhood. She opened up about their current rapport since Alia got married to Ranbir Kapoor and they also welcomed a baby girl recently.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, the actress expressed her feelings about becoming a massi to Alia's baby girl. She shared, "I think it's a new feeling, I have never felt this before. I know I am going to feel a lot of new feelings like motherly instinct. I don't know, I am embarking on this and I am excited to see all the things I feel." Akansha also revealed that she and Alia have fought gazillion times but that does not affect their friendship. She said, "Fights, obviously a gazillion of them but none hard enough to make a dent into anything. I think we have our priorities very straight, we know what's important. There are so many years of love, respect, honesty and memories that I don't think can break."

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her bond with Ranbir Kapoor

Akansha made a spicy revelation about the new daddy cool. She revealed that Ranbir is also a part of her and Alia's gossip sessions. The Guilty actress said that whenever she is gossiping with Alia, Ranbir is around. However, she stated that Ranbir doesn't contribute to the gossip but asks a lot of questions. How is her rapport with Ranbir? Akansha said, "We all are family now."

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir welcomed their little bundle of joy on November 6. Announcing their daughter's arrival, the duo shared a joint statement on social media. Their note read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir."