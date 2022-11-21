Here’s how Ranveer Singh made the Formula 1 journalist remember him after he ‘momentarily forgot’ the actor

Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Fans love him for his never-ending energy and enthusiasm. Be it his fashion game, or his acting skills, everything stands out and fans never want to miss a chance to watch him on the silver screen. Well, he is popular not only in Bollywood and India but his fan following spreads across the globe. Recently, the actor was in Abu Dhabi to attend this year’s last Formula 1 race. It goes without a doubt that wherever the star goes he grabs all the limelight and he did the same at this event as well. But something quite unique happened at the event as a journalist momentarily forgot the Bajirao Mastani actor.

A video of a journalist interviewing Ranveer Singh at this year’s last Formula 1 race is going viral for all the right reasons. Former racing driver and journalist Martin Brundle spotted Ranveer during his grid walk and went to him and admitted that he ‘momentarily forgot’ the actor. When asked to introduce himself, Ranveer Singh said, "I am a Bollywood actor and I hail from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer."

Ranveer Singh marks his attendance at the event, meets several high-profile sportspersons

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh had cloud nine moments after he met several popular sportspersons on Sunday including Jamaican runner Usain Bolt, Manchester City Football manager Pep Guardiola, England Cricketer Ben Stokes, and former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle among others.

Singh even bagged an opportunity to get clicked with Italian footballer Francesco Totti, Russian mixed martial artist Islam Makhachev, former American Basketball player Shaquille o'Neal, Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos, French footballer Pierre-Emerick Emiliano François Aubameyang, English cricketers Joe Root, James Anderson, and Jofra Archer.

American comedian Martin Lawrence, American rapper Will.i.am, and American actor Paris Hilton also were papped with Singh.

In May this year, Ranveer Singh was seen in the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In December, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film titled Cirkus.