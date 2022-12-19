Here's how Ranveer Singh reacted to a fan spotting him with Deepika Padukone at FIFA World Cup Final; WATCH

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented actors in the industry. On Sunday, the Band Baaja Baaraat actor attended Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, which took place in Qatar. Lionel Messi-led Argentina won its third World Cup title by beating Kylian Mbappe-led France 4-2 in a penalty shootout. Along with Ranveer, his wife-actress Deepika Padukone was also present. She made history on Sunday as she became the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Several fans spotted Ranveer and Deepika at the stadium as they watched the Final match in Qatar. Among these, a fan shared a video on the Twitter handle, in which the Bajirao Mastani actor can be seen recording Ranveer was seen indulging in a conversation with Deepika and a friend. Later, the actor looked at his fan and had a sweet reaction as he smiled and waved to the fan. While Ranveer is seen in a red suit and green hat, Deepika is clad in a black outfit.

Ranveer Singh roots for Deepika Padukone

Earlier today, Ranveer also took to his Instagram handle and shared his wonderful experience. He also rooted for his wife Deepika, who was there to unveil the FIFA trophy. The actor wrote on Instagram Stories, “Bursting with pride. That's my baby.” He further wrote, “Just check her out. Sparkling on the world's biggest stage.” He also shared a picture with Deepika and wrote, "Asli trophy toh mere haath mein hai @deepikapadukone," and added, "So glad & grateful that we witnessed this together."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's work front

On the work front, Deepika will feature in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Project K, Fighter, and The Intern remake. Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Anniyan remake.