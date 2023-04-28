Here’s how Ranveer Singh reacted to fans in New York asking about Deepika Padukone; WATCH

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the hottest and most adorable couples in Bollywood. These two never hesitate in showering love on each other. Be it on social media or at events, they are always melting our hearts with their crackling chemistry. Well, currently Ranveer is in New York attending an event. His fan following is crazy and there is no denying this fact. The crowd went crazy to see him. Even the actor made sure to greet them and what followed was their question about Deepika Padukone.

Crowd in New York asks about Deepika Padukone

Several pictures and videos from the event in New York have been released. Ranveer Singh looked dapper in an all-white attire. He wore a white coloured blazer and pants and completed his look with black sunglasses. Many fans were gathered outside the event venue and the moment they spotted Ranveer Singh they yelled his name. The actor also made sure to come closer to them and greet his fans with flying kisses. A fan video from outside the event showed the actor responding to the enthusiastic response of his fans and walking towards them on the road and sending flying kisses. Someone from the crowd was also heard saying, “Ranveer I love you. How is Deepika?" To which he replied, "Good."

Check out the video:

Ranveer Singh Work Front

Ranveer was last seen in Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Next, he has Shankar's pan India project in the pipeline. Recently, a source informed Pinkvilla that the film is set to roll from early 2024. Ranveer will start prepping for his part soon and it will be shot on large sets as well as at extravagant real-life locations. Apart from this, Ranveer has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt.

