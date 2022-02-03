Here's how Saba Azad's ex Imaad Shah responded when asked about her and Hrithik Roshan's dating rumours

Ever since Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted walking hand in hand as they stepped out of a restaurant in Mumbai, everyone has been speculating that the stars are dating. Fans have all their attention on Hrithik and Saba and want to know every minute detail about the actress. Well, recently there were reports that the ‘Feel Like Ishq’ actress was in a live-in relationship with Naseeruddin Shah’s son Imaad. They reportedly moved in together in 2013 but their relationship lost fizz in 2020. But now it looks like Imaad has finally reacted to his ex-girlfriend possibly dating the Greek God of Bollywood.

According to reports in Times Of India, they tried reaching out to Imaad to get a reaction on him about the rumours of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad dating. It is reported that initially, he was quite patient but the moment he was questioned about his ex-girlfriend, Naseeruddin Shah’s son said, "I am in a meeting. I can't talk now." The entertainment portal reportedly called him once again but Imaad did not pick up their call.

Coming to the present, Mid-Day had revealed that Hrithik has reportedly been keeping the relationship with Saba under wraps for months. In fact, those who already knew about the actor dating Saba were reportedly quite surprised by the actor's move to hold hands in public. A source revealed to the portal that Hrithik and Saba also vacationed in Goa for a bit. "Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two-winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments," the source revealed.

